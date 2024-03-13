Ludhiana: 19-year-old, friend assaulted for not withdrawing FIR

An Islam Ganj resident along with his brother and aides assaulted a 19-year-old youth and his friend near Hathi Mandir for not withdrawing a case lodged against them two years ago, police said on Wednesday. Following the complaint of the victim, Jatin Sonkar of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, the Division number 3 police lodged another FIR on Tuesday against the accused. (HT File Photo)

Following the complaint of the victim, Jatin Sonkar of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, the Division number 3 police lodged another FIR on Tuesday against the accused, identified as Kunal Sidhu of Islam Ganj, his brother Sumit Sidhu and aides Balkar Singh alias Chand and Ashu of Prem Nagar. Two aides of the accused are yet to be identified.

The complaint stated that he along with his friend Sanchu was crossing near Hathi Mandir on a bike on March 10. Meanwhile, the accused intercepted their way and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons before escaping.

Jatin added that the accused nursed a rivalry against him. Earlier, in January 2022, the accused had assaulted him following which the police had lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC following his complaint. The accused were pressuring him to withdraw the case. When he refused, the accused assaulted him.

ASI Binder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene act and songs), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (Criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.