Ludhiana: 19-year-old rape accused ends life in Borstal Jail

A 19-year-old inmate allegedly died by suicide inside Borstal Jail, Ludhiana, on Friday, just 11 days after being lodged there. He allegedly hanged himself using a piece of cloth tied to the iron angle of a shed outside the gurdwara located on the jail premises.

Officials said the deceased allegedly used a parna—a piece of cloth commonly worn during religious service—to hang himself. (HT File)

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The deceased was a resident of Patran in Patiala. He had been booked by the Dakha police in a case involving the alleged abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl. Jail authorities said the youth had been lodged in Borstal Jail since June 22.

Jail superintendent Gurpreet Singh said the deceased volunteered to perform seva at the gurdwara inside the jail premises. “We have a gurdwara inside the premises where one inmate performs seva. He expressed willingness to serve there, and we allowed him,” the superintendent said.

He added that on Friday, another inmate assigned to the gurdwara went for a court hearing while the youth remained there carrying out seva. “When the other inmate returned and went to the gurdwara, he found him hanging from an iron angle of the shed where langar is prepared on special occasions,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the deceased allegedly used a parna—a piece of cloth commonly worn during religious service—to hang himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the deceased allegedly used a parna—a piece of cloth commonly worn during religious service—to hang himself. {{/usCountry}}

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The body was shifted to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Jail officials said a judicial inquiry has been initiated into the custodial death, as per protocol. Police and jail officials are further investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.