Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday.
The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Division 6 station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said, “Acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Overlock Cut on Gill Road in Millerganj. The accused are repeat offenders and were travelling from Pratap Chowk side to Overlock Road to sell snatched mobile phones. When frisked, the team recovered sharp-edged weapon and eight stolen mobile phones from the accused.”
The bike of the accused had no number plate and has been impounded. Five stolen motorcycles were found parked in Ram Kripa Park near Dana Mandi and six motorcycles from the veranda of a rented accommodation in Suraj. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused.
A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Division number 6 police station.
Other Briefs
Man booked forging son’s signature to sell his bike
A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter’s Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
The accused, Kulbir Singh, is a resident of Phase 1 of Dugri. The complainant who is also his wife, Manjinder Kaur of Mithewal village, said her father-in-law Parminderjit Singh had transferred his property in the name of her son Sidakpreet Singh, who is in Canada.
Meanwhile, the accused forged his signature and sold his bike. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 406 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 ( fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.
Town planning wing takes action against unauthorised colony
The town planning wing of municipal corporation carried out a demolition drive at an unauthorised colony on Noorwala road on Thursday.
Assistant town planner (ATP) Mohanjit Singh said they received information about the illegal construction of colony measuring one-acre on Noorwala road.
He said the coloniser had laid the plot without the approval of the authorities. Soon after receiving the information, the earthmovers were pressed into service and the road in the colony was dug up. A notice was also served to the coloniser for constructing unauthorised colonies, he added.
ESIC Covid-relief scheme: Contributory condition reduced from 70 to 35 days
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reduced the contributory condition for the Covid-relief scheme from 70 to 35 days of attendance for eligible applicants.
Claims of applicants whose places of work were closed or those who lost their job and therefore did not have the required 70-day attendance will be reviewed.
This decision will help workers who may not have the required 70-day attendance. Under the scheme, financial relief was being provided to insured persons who succumb to Covid.
“The periodic payment under the scheme will pay directly into the bank accounts of the eligible dependent family members. So far, the sub-regional office of ESIC has approved 33 claims worth ₹30 lakh.
-
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
-
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
-
At 45.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram records highest ever maximum temperature for April
Gurugram: With the national Capital region reeling under yet another heatwave, Gurugram witnessed its hottest April day ever on record with the mercury climbing up to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram after 43 years--the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on April 28, 1979, was 44.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Excise dept tells pubs, bars in GB Nagar not to hire bouncers
The practice of keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal though many such establishments across the country hire them for 'security' purposes. Gardens Galleria mall in Sector-38 itself has 14 such pubs and bars, which have a permanent liquor license while several others take occasional licences. The premises have also been sealed for now. District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh instructed all police stations to regularly monitor areas around malls, pubs and restaurants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics