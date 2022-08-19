Ludhiana: 2 couples go all out for toddler’s custody, but to no avail
High drama was witnessed as two couples went all out to get custody of a two-day-old infant who was found abandoned near the railway tracks between Dhandari Kalan and Sahnewal railway stations on Thursday
A woman from Uttar Pradesh found the child conscious and wrapped in a blue cloth from the bushes on the side of the tracks. She took the infant to her rented accommodation in Dhandari and handed her over to her relatives Arti (22) and her husband Krishna Ram (28), who live in the same house as her.
However, in a dramatic twist, Dr Raj (40), who runs a private clinic, and his wife Sitara (35), residents of Ishwar Colony, Dhandari, reached their house to take custody of the toddler, following which police were informed. The case was transferred to Government Railway Police, Dhandari, following which both couples reached the police station and got into a heated argument over the child’s custody.
Ram, who already has two sons and works as a labourer, said, “We found the girl, cleaned her and fed her and thus she should be handed over to us. My wife is inconsolable since the other family has approached us for adoption”.
Meanwhile, Dr Raj said that he wanted custody of the child for his friend who could not have a baby after many years of marriage.
After the dispute escalated, senior police officers of GRP including deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana and inspector Jaskaran Singh intervened. Both families were eventually denied custody by the GRP officers, citing legal adoption procedures. The railway police further informed the Child Help Line officials at the Ludhiana station, who took the girl in their custody.
Kulvir Singh of Child Help Line said the toddler has been admitted to a private hospital due to her poor health. “The newborn is currently under the observation of a senior paediatrician. Once she recovers, she will be shifted to a childrens’ home in Mullanpur,” he said.
Another Child Help Line official said it was an uphill task to console Arti and convince her to follow legal procedure for adoption. “Arti along with her husband reached the hospital and were not ready to leave the child with us. When we refused to hand over the child to her, she broke down but eventually left with her husband who also seemed disheartened,” the official said.
Ludhiana: Carcasses of lumpy skin disease-infected animals being dumped in open
In what can possibly spiral into a massive health crisis, carcasses of a large number of animals that succumbed to lumpy skin disease (LSD) are being dumped in the open at an illegal “hadda rodi” (carcass disposal point) on the banks of the Sutlej river in Laddowal area, in violation of the norms set by state government. Till now, around 700 animals (cattle) have died of the disease in the district.
16-year-old, mute and troubled, beaten to death by 4 minor inmates at Children’s Home
Mumbai: Four minor boys at the David Sassoon Industrial School and Children's Home, Matunga, allegedly beat a 16-year-old mentally challenged fellow inmate to death on Tuesday evening. All four boys, aged 12 to 17, have been booked for murder. The victim fell unconscious under the onslaught and this is how he was discovered by the warden of the children's home. In the doctors' opinion the boy had died of severe internal injuries and trauma.
Now, estimates of projects taken up by MC will be prepared online
The local bodies department has launched an online 'Engineering projects management system' for approving estimates of development works with an aim to ameliorate transparency, speed up works, reduce corruption and go paperless. The system was launched at state-level on Independence Day and now, the estimates of all the projects being taken up by the municipal corporation will be prepared online. Sub-divisional officers, executive engineers, superintendent engineers etc.
Ludhiana: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of 5 men
A joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five men. The accused have been identified as Suraj (31) of Gurdaspur; Ravi Kumar (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh; Sihkul Khan alias Sakrula Khan (25) of Rajasthan, Nadeem Nutt (22) of Bihar and Shyam Singh (21) of Ludhiana.
BEST launches dedicated buses for office-goers, unveils AC double-deckers
To bring some respite, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has launched premium bus services for office-goers. Promising comfort, speed and cost-effectiveness, this is India's first such initiative by a state transport corporation. These premium buses will roll out in the first week of September after a few more trials, said BEST officials.
