Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 days after fire mishap, 8-decade-old building in Purana Bazar declared unsafe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2 days after fire mishap, 8-decade-old building in Purana Bazar declared unsafe

A major fire had broken out at a hosiery unit in the building in Ludhiana, reportedly constructed in 1935, on Monday morning. The building had developed several cracks after the mishap, and the roof, which was made of wood, had also collapsed.
MC declared unsafe building after fire incident in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
MC declared unsafe building after fire incident in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

Two days after fire ravaged an over 80-year-old building in Purana Bazar, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) declared the building unsafe and asked police to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the upcoming monsoon.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal directed the officials concerned to assess the strength of the building and shift shops on the ground floor of the building to some other location, if required.

A major fire had broken out at a hosiery unit in the building, reportedly constructed in 1935, on Monday morning. The building had developed several cracks after the mishap, and the roof, which was made of wood, had also collapsed.

While the fire broke out on the first and second floors of the building, the ground floor had been unaffected.

Fearing a building collapse, firefighters too had avoided entering the building while firefighting.

Dachwal said the there is always a fear of collapse in such buildings, especially during monsoon.

“Officials of the buildings and road (B&R) department have been directed to assess the strength of the building and submit a report within three days. If required, the MC will also get shops situated on the ground floor shifted and seal the building. A letter has been sent to the police commissioner to take precautionary measures in and around the building. Police may also block the passage leading to the building, if required,” said Dachalwal.

Owner starts dismantling unsafe structure of building

Building owner Saurav said that MC officials had come to inspect the building on Thursday. “I have told them that we will bring down the unsafe portion of the building ourselves. The process has already been started. We have asked for assistance from the MC and police in blocking the road outside the building till the work is complete,” said Saurav.

Building branch officials told to conduct survey of unsafe buildings in city:

With monsoon around the corner, MC has woken up from its deep slumber to conduct a survey of unsafe buildings in the city. Citing chances of a collapse, corrective steps need to be taken, Dachalwal said while directing the senior town planner (STP) and superintending engineers of B&R department to prepare a list of unsafe buildings in the city and take necessary steps. As per officials, there are over 150 unsafe buildings in different parts of the city and portions of a few buildings have also collapsed in the past.

At least 10 people were critically injured after an unsafe building collapsed on RK Road in August last year. The fire ravaged building was lying in a dilapidated condition after fire broke out at the unit (RT woollen) in May 2020.

One person also died after a portion of an unsafe building collapsed in Thapran Mohalla in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out