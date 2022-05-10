Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning.
The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where the condition of the injured persons is stated to be stable. Pawat Canal Bridge is known to be an accident-prone area and has been declared a black spot by the police.
The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
On being informed deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh Khaira and other police officials reached the spot.
According to the DSP, Gurmel Kaur, along with her relatives, was coming from Ropar side in a Honda city car, while Milan and his relative Manish were coming from Ludhiana side in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As they reached Pawat Canal bridge, the cars rammed into each other. Both victims were sitting on the front seat beside the driver.
The impact of the collision was so strong that both died on the spot.
Milan Sehgal, who was settled in Dubai with his family, was visiting his parents in Ludhiana. On Monday, he was going to Ropar to see his in-laws when the mishap took place. Police have informed his wife in Dubai and she is expected to reach Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her
A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi's outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election. The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers' conference and kicked off its poll plans.
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father's cellphones”.
Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.
