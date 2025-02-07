Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 2 juveniles among five held for snatchings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 07, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Basti Jodhewal police arrested five, including two juveniles, for snatching, recovering 15 mobile phones and two bikes; linked to 17 incidents.

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested five accused, including two juveniles, on charges of snathcing, officials said.

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police recovered 15 mobile phones, two bikes and two sharp-edged weapons, and said the accused confessed to involvement in at least 17 snatching incidents.

Police officials identified three of the accused as Sagar, 20, from Noorwala Road; Arjun, 21, from Basant Vihar on Kali Sadak; and Sagar Mehra, 19, also from Kali Sadak.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP North) Devinder Chaudhary said police nabbed the accused from Noorwala Road Hosiery Complex during special checking. He said the accused were roaming around in the area to find their targets. He said the accused mainly targeted commuters, snatching their mobile phones and other valuables.

A case was registered under sections 304(2) (snatching), 307(2) (theft that is premeditated to cause harm, fear, or restraint) and 112 (petty organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

ACP Chaudhary said the accused are school drop-outs and indulged in crime to make some easy money. He said police are investigating to find out their past criminal record.

