Ludhiana: 2 killed in freak mishap after tractor-trailer’s tyre comes off near Ladhowal toll plaza

Two men lost their lives in a freak mishap, while two others suffered injuries after the tyre of a moving tractor-trolley loaded with husk came off and it turned over on the national highway near the Ladhowal toll plaza on Saturday night. Four men were sitting atop the tractor-trolley that overturned after the mishap. (HT Photo)

The victims were sitting atop the husk on the overloaded trolley attached to the tractor.

The tractor, being driven by Amandeep Singh, was en-route from Phagwara to Ludhiana when the accident happened.

After passing the toll plaza and nearing the Ladhowal police station, the left rear wheel of the tractor suddenly came off, causing the overloaded trolley to overturn. Four men, who were sitting atop the trolley, fell to the ground.

Eyewitnesses and passers-by quickly informed the police and called an ambulance. However, despite immediate assistance, two of the men, later identified as Sukhwinder, 35, and Hemant, 29, succumbed to their injuries. The other two, Sonu and Binder, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sharing further information, Ladhowal police station house officer (SHO) inspector Harpreet Singh, who reached the scene, said Sukhwinder and Hemant suffered severe injuries to their heads. Police rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

The SHO further cautioned the public against sitting atop loaded trolleys or vehicle roofs, saying, “The accident was preventable. We appeal to citizens to adhere to traffic safety rules and avoid putting lives at risk.”

Police have informed the families of the deceased and launched an investigation into the condition of the tractor and the possible negligence leading to the wheel’s detachment.