Ludhiana: 2 men flee with Ferozepur woman’s car, cash & jewellery at gunpoint

Two miscreants kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in her car from near Gill Bridge of Sidhwan Canal and allegedly robbed her of cash and gold before throwing her out and escaping with the vehicle, police said on Monday. The police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. (HT)

The victim, Sonia Ahuja, 47, of Ferozepur, called her son after the incident, who reached there with the police.

The woman said that she along with her son had come to Ludhiana to attend the wedding of her nephew at a banquet hall at Grain market near Gill Road on Sunday night. They reached Ludhiana at around 9:15 pm and stopped near Canal Bridge at Gill Road to buy an envelope for ‘shagun’.

The woman stated that while her son went to a shop to buy the envelope, she was sitting in the car. Meanwhile, two miscreants came there. One of the accused sat on the driving seat, while the other on the back seat. The accused drove away the car towards Gill village. When she raised an alarm, the accused flashed a gun and threatened her to keep quiet. The accused robbed her of ₹1,300 and her gold chain. They pushed her out of the moving car and fled with the vehicle.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against two unidentified persons under section 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (snatching), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act. The police have formed several teams to trace the accused. The police of surrounding districts have been alerted.