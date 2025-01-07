Ludhiana: 2 snatching accused held; 16 phones seized

The local police on Tuesday arrested two members of an alleged snatching gang and recovered 16 mobile phones from their possession, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

They added that the recovered phones included one stolen from Tribhawan Singh Thapar, chairperson of the Ludhiana Stock and Capital Limited.

The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused were identified as Bharam Mahinder Singh alias Babbi, a resident of Manjli Kalan village, and Ravi Kumar alias Ravi from Shanti Nagar, Giaspura.

Another accused, identified as Lakha from 33-Futta Road area, has been nominated in the case.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Civil Lines) Akarshi Jain said Thapar’s phone was snatched on January 2.

Thapar was standing near the main gate of the Lions Club, making a call to his driver, when two miscreants on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and fled.

“During investigation, police traced Bharam Mahinder Singh and recovered two stolen mobile phones, including Thapar’s. While questioning Mahinder, police identified Lakha and Ravi as accomplices. Ravi was later arrested, leading to the recovery of 14 more stolen mobile phones,” said ACP Jain.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, he added.