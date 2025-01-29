Ludhiana: 2 snatching accused injured during escape bid

Two of three snatching accused arrested by the CIA staff of police commissionerate were injured on Wednesday when they tried to escape from custody, officials said. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused tried to escape after jumping off of an under-construction building in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, where they were taken for the recovery of a stashed illegal pistol.

The accused were identified as Sahil alias Vattu, 21, from Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar, Tajpur Road; Prem Singh alias Kaku, 22, from Transport Nagar; and Sonu Kumar, 33, of EWS Colony, Tajpur Road.

Police said Prem Singh fractured his arm and Sahil Singh his leg. Earlier, police recovered 36 mobile phones, a stolen bike and sharp-edged weapons from the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said CIA staff-2 in-charge inspector Bikramjit and his team nabbed the accused near Onkar Vihar following a tip-off and recovered 10 mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle and sharp-edged weapons. Later, based on the information provided by the accused, the police recovered 26 more mobile phones.

The DCP added that the accused used to roam around the area and rob the commuters of their mobiles and other valuables after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons. A case was registered under sections 303 (2), 304 and 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the division number 7 police station.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that they hid an illegal pistol in an under-construction building. Police took the accused to the building to recover the weapon. The accused tried to escape by jumping off of the building. Two of them were injured. The police nabbed them and rushed to the hospital,” said the DCP.

“The accused are facing trial in multiple snatching cases. Prem Singh was bailed out on January 24, 2024, and Sahil was bailed out on April 9, 2024,” he added.

He said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.