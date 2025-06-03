Ludhiana: 2 sports bodies booked on corruption charges

The Division Number 8 police have registered two separate FIRs against the office bearers of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and Badminton association following serious allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement and betrayal of trust. It was alleged that the LDCA was charging ₹ 2,000 per month from local cricketers for access to the association’s ground. (HT Photo)

FIR against LDCA office bearers was lodged following a complaint filed by Pankaj Dogra and Yogesh Khanna on behalf of Ludhiana Old Cricket Players’ Association.

According to the complainants, the newly elected executive committee of the LDCA, which assumed office on November 7, 2020, had promised to induct former players as members and bring transparency and fairness to the functioning of the association. However, those promises were allegedly broken soon after the elections. The association’s leadership was accused of favouring a few individuals under political influence, while ignoring many old players who had supported their campaign and even contributed financially to legal battles for reform.

The complainants further alleged that since the new committee took charge, no annual general meetings were held, and no financial records or audit reports were made public, despite it being a legal requirement under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. They claimed that from April 2020 to the present, the LDCA has failed to disclose its financial statements or maintain transparency regarding its functioning.

Adding to the concerns, the association alleged that the LDCA was charging ₹2,000 per month from local cricketers for access to the association’s ground. Those unable to pay were allegedly denied entry and practice opportunities, raising questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the current system.

The complainants also revealed that they had organised a press conference in March 2022 to raise these issues publicly, and it was during this event that they learned from reliable sources about alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of public funds within the LDCA.

They emphasised that despite repeated appeals to the LDCA for transparency, financial accountability and fair treatment of players, the leadership ignored their concerns. They urged the authorities to immediately dissolve the current executive body and appoint an interim apex committee to oversee the association’s operations until fresh elections are conducted.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the matter, stated that the FIR was lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 420 and 120 B of IPC.

The other FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Anand Tiwari, who alleged that the association office bearers were charging fee from the players, while the practice and coaching here was free.