Ludhiana: 20 booked for murder bid on 2 brothers

At least 20 people booked for an alleged murder bid on a Dhillon Colony resident and his brother following a road rage incident. The assailants injured the victims with sharp-edged weapons. When the victims rushed to their house in their defence, the accused dragged them outside and assaulted them again. After the locals gathered at the spot, the accused fled. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Pritam Singh, Harman Singh, Jasdeep Singh and Sagar. Their 16 aides are yet to be identified.

A fist-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of one of the victims, Gurpreet Singh of Dhillon Colony in Lohara. The complainant said that he was on way to a store to buy groceries when accused Pritam Singh and his aides hit his motorcycle with their car.

Gurpreet alleged that when he objected and asked them to drive carefully, the accused left the place abusing him. When he reached home, realised that the accused had followed him. He alleged that the accused had already called their aides and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. When his brother Manpreet Singh tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him as well. Gurpreet added.

The victim said that they fled inside the house in their defence, but the accused barged in and dragged them outside. They raised an alarm, following which locals gathered there and the accused fled after threatening them. The locals rushed them to hospital and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Abhinash Rai, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 160 (committing affray), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Daba police station. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.