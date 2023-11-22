Ludhiana: 20-yr-old stabbed to death in broad daylight in Haibowal

Two bike-borne persons allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man to death in full public view at Raghuveer Park in Haibowal on Wednesday due to an old rivalry, police said. A CCTV grab of the accused fleeing after the incident. (Sourced)

When a friend of the victim tried to intervene, the accused injured him too and fled, they said.

The victim along with his friend was present outside an eatery waiting for their order when the miscreants came there.

The victim has been identified as Rahul, 20, of Haibowal. His friend Ashu suffered injuries on his arm.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that Rahul and Ashu went to an eatery at Raghuveer Park to have some snacks. After placing the order, they were standing outside the eatery waiting for food.

Meanwhile, two assailants came there on a bike and indulged in a verbal spat with Rahul. Things turned ugly when they flashed a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Rahul multiple times till he fell down on the road. When Ashu intervened, the assailants assaulted him too and fled leaving him injured, the ACP said.

Ashu rushed Rahul to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and informed the police. The doctors declared Rahul dead on arrival.

The ACP added that the initial probe found that the assailants had an old rivalry with Rahul. They had indulged in scuffle six months ago and a case was lodged in the matter in Division number 8 police station. It is also reported that the accused had teased Rahul’s sister which sparked rivalry between them.

Further, the ACP said they are in the process of filing an FIR. He said that the accused have been captured in the CCTVs while escaping from the spot. A hunt is on for their arrest.