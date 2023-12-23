The local police have arrested three persons, including a minor, for allegedly abducting and gangraping a 20-year-old woman in Kaind village on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road, police said on Friday. Ludhiana: 20-yr-old woman abducted, raped; minor, 2 others held

The incident happened on December 19 when the accused abducted the woman in a three-wheeler from Canal Bridge on Gill Road and gang raped her after taking her to an isolated place in the village, police said.

A special investigation team, including ADCP Vaibhav Sehgal, ACP Sandeep Wadhera, inspector Avtar Singh, incharge CIA staff 3 arrested the accused on Thursday night.

On seeing the police team in Dehlon area, the accused tried to escape and in that bid, they lost control over the vehicle they were travelling on and fell down on the road. The accused fractured their limbs in the incident.

Two of the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Guri, 21, of Mohalla Kuchha of Jagraon and Anil Kumar alias Anil, 25, of Jagraon. The third accused is 17-year-old boy.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said that the police have recovered a three-wheeler used in the crime and a motorcycle sans number plate from their possession. The accused are drug addicts.

The DCP said that the accused had kidnapped the 20-year-old woman, who is a resident of Shimlapuri, when she was waiting for a public transport to reach a private firm near Dehlon where she works.

“The woman boarded the three-wheeler to reach the office. Instead of taking her to her desired address, the accused took her to an isolated place in Kaind village. When the woman resisted, the accused gagged her mouth with a tape they were already carrying. The accused also tied her legs and arms with the tape and gang raped her,” the DCP said.

“The accused also snatched her mobile phone and fled after dropping her on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road. The victim with the help of passersby informed her parents about the incident and reached home,” he said.

The DCP added that a case under sections 376D, 342, 379-B, 506 and 4 of the IPC was lodged against the unidentified accused at Dehlon police station.

The police are investigating the past criminal record of the accused.

The victim is from Uttar Pradesh, but her family is settled in Shimlapuri. The woman was pursuing her Bachelor degree. To help her parents financially, she had started working in a private firm.

All accused from Jagraon

All the accused belong to Jagraon and are known to each other. The juvenile used to drive a three-wheeler, which he had bought on instalments. The police found that he had not paid any instalment against the loan which he had taken to buy the auto.

The DCP added that the bike recovered from the accused was stolen.