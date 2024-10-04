Ludhiana: 22 aided colleges’ staff submit memo to DC regarding unmet demands

The state government’s alleged failure to address the longstanding demands of aided colleges has led to significant unrest among higher education institutions. On Friday, representatives from 136 aided colleges across Punjab submitted demand letters to deputy commissioners in all districts, signaling the commencement of a concerted protest movement. Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) district president Chamakour Singh highlighted several challenges, including the non-implementation of the 7th pay scale for college faculty, despite its announcement by CM Mann on September 5, 2022. (HT File)

In Ludhiana, delegates from 22 aided colleges presented their demands to the superintendent at the deputy commissioner’s office, urging a meeting with Punjab’s chief minister to discuss pressing issues affecting higher education.

Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) district president Chamakour Singh highlighted several challenges, including the non-implementation of the 7th pay scale for college faculty, despite its announcement by CM Mann on September 5, 2022. He also pointed out the prolonged delays in clearing college files at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) office, with many pending for years.

District secretary Sundar Singh expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises, noting that despite multiple meetings with higher education officials, commitments to clear pay fixation files by August 31, 2024, remain unmet.

Punjab University area secretary Raman Sharma called on the government to increase grants for the 7th pay scale, drawing parallels to the grant enhancements made during the 6th pay scale revision in 2009.

Executive member Rohit emphasised the need to convert unaided posts to aided positions in colleges to alleviate financial burdens and address staffing vacancies.

Varun Goel, another executive member, criticised the government’s decision to reduce grants for newly recruited posts from 95% to 75%, following high court orders. This reduction has strained college finances, leading to delayed salaries for professors. He appealed to the AAP government to restore the grant to 95% and fill the remaining vacancies.

Executive member Aditi urged the government to ensure parity in higher education by filling professor positions in aided colleges, akin to appointments in government colleges, and to implement childcare leave policies in aided institutions.

Chamakour Singh also criticised the reduction of the principal’s age limit from 60 years to 58 years, arguing that this deters experienced teachers from assuming leadership roles, thereby impacting college performance. He appealed to Bhagwant Mann to rectify the DPI office’s inefficiencies to prevent potential damage to the government’s reputation.

In response to these grievances, PCCTU has planned a series of protests. A candle march is scheduled in Ludhiana on October 28, followed by a state-level protest at the DPI office in Mohali on November 6. If the government remains unresponsive, further actions, including surrounding the minister’s residence, are being considered.