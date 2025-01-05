Ludhiana: 23-cr tenders for e-bus project to be floated soon, say officials

In a step towards enhancing public transport and promoting sustainable urban mobility, officials from the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have decided to float tenders worth ₹23 crore soon. These tenders will focus on developing infrastructure at Ghora Road bus depot and Hambaran Road depot to accommodate and charge a fleet of 100 electric buses. The non-functional fuel-based buses in Ludhiana. The aim under the PM’s e-bus Sewa Yojana is to switch to environment-friendly public transport system. (HT Photo)

The infrastructure development includes setting up charging stations, parking bays and other necessary amenities for operation of electric buses. In the implementation of the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Sewa Yojana, the deployment of electric buses (e-Buses) in Ludhiana will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under this arrangement, bus operation support will be provided for a period of 10 years, with central assistance offered on a per-kilometre basis.

Officials have outlined the financial framework for this initiative. The tendering amount per kilometre is expected to be approximately ₹50. Under the scheme, ₹22 will be provided as financial support and an additional ₹10 to ₹15 will be sourced from ticketing revenue. The remaining funding gap will be covered by the funds generated through the Smart City Mission.

According to the MC, the contractor will be responsible for procuring the buses and maintaining them using the funds received from the department as specified in the tender. Funds will be generated based on the number of kilometres the buses travel within the city and on specific routes designated by the department.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting conducted by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC). Officials emphasised the need for swift action to ensure the city’s readiness for the arrival of the electric buses. The tenders are expected to be floated soon, with work commencing immediately after the finalisation of contractors.

“These depots will serve as key hubs for electric buses, marking a significant step in Ludhiana’s efforts to adopt environmentally friendly public transport solutions. A fleet of 70 buses will be stationed at Ghora bus depot and 30 at Hambran bus depot,” said an official from the Municipal Corporation.

Officials have assured that the project will be completed on a priority basis, aligning with the city’s vision for sustainable urban development.

According to information, the civil estimate is ₹12,56,09,245, PWD Electrical (4MVA Connection) estimate is ₹2,25,24,128 and PSPCL estimate is ₹62,89,695 for the Ghora Road depot. Under Hambran Road depot, the civil estimate is ₹6,01,41,450, PWD Electrical (2MVA Connection) estimate is ₹1,58,21,842, estimate for PSPCL is ₹1,22,82,997.