Ludhiana | 25 farmers attend training course on dairy and pig farming at vet varsity

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised two training courses on dairy and pig farming.

A total of 11 dairy farmers and 14 pig farmers participated.

The trainees were given theoretical as well as practical knowledge about starting a venture in dairy and pig farming. The important topics included importance of dairy and pig farming, breeds of animals, housing, breeding techniques, feeding management, shed designs, weather management, vaccination protocols, diseases and their prevention, value addition of milk and meat, and economics of dairy and pig farming etc.

Professor-cum-head, department of veterinary animal husbandry extension education, Dr RK Sharma interacted with the trainees and advised them to do properly plan breeding and balanced feeding, and prefer indigenous herbal preparations over heavy doses of antibiotics.

A visit was organised for the trainees to the Integrated Farming System (IFS) unit of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Farmers were motivated to adopt this IFS model to avail maximum benefits from available resources.