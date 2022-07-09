Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching

A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after he fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday.

The victim, identified as Jitender Kumar, a native of Bihar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.

According to the victim, he was standing near the door of his coach when two unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone and jumped off the train.

“In the process, I also fell off the train and fell unconscious following which the snatchers escaped with my wallet containing ₹2,300 cash,” said Jitender.

According to the railway police, the passengers alerted the train staff about the mishap following which he was taken to the civil hospital in a three-wheeler.

Police said the victim suffered head and hand injuries but was out of danger.

Government Railway Police sub inspector Birbal said police are yet to identify the snatchers.

“We will scrutinise the cameras installed near the spot to identify the miscreants. A case will be registered after recording the statement of the victim, ” added SI.