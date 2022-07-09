Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after he fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday.
The victim, identified as Jitender Kumar, a native of Bihar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.
According to the victim, he was standing near the door of his coach when two unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone and jumped off the train.
“In the process, I also fell off the train and fell unconscious following which the snatchers escaped with my wallet containing ₹2,300 cash,” said Jitender.
According to the railway police, the passengers alerted the train staff about the mishap following which he was taken to the civil hospital in a three-wheeler.
Police said the victim suffered head and hand injuries but was out of danger.
Government Railway Police sub inspector Birbal said police are yet to identify the snatchers.
“We will scrutinise the cameras installed near the spot to identify the miscreants. A case will be registered after recording the statement of the victim, ” added SI.
Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl
A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd. The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.
Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards
Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Charkhi Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure. Speaking on the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
Panic as unidentified man opens fire at Karnal hospital
The staff of a private hospital in Assandh town in the district had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The incident took place at around 11am when three masked men came on a motorbike. The doctor couple- Sandeep Jaglan and Meenakshi Jaglan- were inside their cabins at the time of firing and they alerted the staff, police said.
34 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
The district logged 34 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulleting released by the health department on Friday. The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,10,658, out of which 1,08,210 patients have recovered and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. There were 154 active cases in the district on Friday, of which 148 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted in different hospitals.
