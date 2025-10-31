Ludhiana: 29 dengue hotspots identified, tally 361

After a sudden spike in dengue cases, the local health department on Thursday identified 29 hotspots across the district. Gurdev Nagar, Model Town, SBS Nagar, Phase 2 Dugri, Phase 1 Dugri, Vishal Nagar, Karnail Singh Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Chandani Chowk, Jassian Road, Salem Tabri, Rahon Road, Guru Vihar, Issa Nagri, Prem Nagar, Bholla Colony, Jaspal Nagar, Agar Nagar, Barewal, Habibganj, Santokh Nagar, Preet Nagar, Gurunanak Dev Nagar, Atam Nagar, Chander Nagar, Mini Rose Garden, Vijay Nagar Dholewal and Rishi Nagar have been identified as hotspots. 15 new cases were reported on Thursday. (HT Photo)

As per district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang, when a locality reports more than two dengue cases, it is seen as a hotspot. On Thursday, 15 new cases were reported. The district dengue tally has gone up to 361 cases. As many as 35 of these cases are active at present.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and take preventive steps against dengue. She emphasised that dengue spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which breeds in clean stagnant water found in coolers, flower pots, tyres, and open containers.

Under the ongoing campaign “Har Shukarvaar – Dengue Te Vaar”, the public is urged to check their homes and surroundings every Friday to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

“Residents are advised to keep their surroundings clean, change water in containers regularly, and use mosquito repellents or nets,” she added.

Free dengue testing and treatment facilities are available at all government hospitals and health centres across the district.

“The health department is fully prepared to handle any situation — all hospitals are on alert mode with adequate medicines, testing kits and platelets available,” she said.