Ludhiana: 3 bike-borne men open fire at teens sitting on roadside

Tension gripped Swatantra Nagar, Tibba Road, late on Tuesday night after three bike-borne men allegedly opened fire targeting teenagers sitting in the street, said officials. Police said the attack came over a social media debate among the two groups. No one was injured in the incident, said police. The attack was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the spot . Police say they are reviewing footage from CCTV cameras. (File)

The attack was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the spot and the video clip did rounds on social media. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video clip.

Though the police have taken up a probe, they are yet to register a first-information report (FIR).

Tibba station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Jaspal Singh said, “We asked the locals to file a complaint, but no one turned up at the police station. We will register an FIR on our own and arrest the accused soon.”

“We are reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the area and questioning locals to identify and apprehend the suspects,” the SHO added.

According to one Surjeet Kaur, who witnessed the incident, she was sitting outside her home with infant son when three armed men arrived and began firing targeting the teenagers who were scrolling through reels on their mobile phones. “We were sitting peacefully when they came out of nowhere and started firing. The teenagers had to run for their lives,” she said.

Vijay, another local, said the incident stemmed from a rivalry involving his son Tony’s popularity of a video on social media. “There has been tension over who is getting more views on their videos. These youths, believed to be members of a notorious gang, had earlier attacked the other group using empty beer bottles,” he alleged.

The shooting occurred not far from mayor Inderjeet Kaur’s residence, raising concerns over ‘deteriorating’ law-and-order situation in the area.