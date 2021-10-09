Ludhiana: 3 booked for abetting suicides of man, son

After a 10-month-long probe in the case of suicides of a man and his son, Ludhiana rural police have registered an FIR against three persons under abetment charges.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Lotbaddi village, Narinder Bansal of Punjabi Bagh and Yaspal Bansal of Ludhiana, who had duped the victim of ₹80 lakh.

The case has now been registered on the basis of the initial complaint lodged by the wife of one of the victims, a resident of Raikot’s Brahmpura, on December 11, 2020.

As per her complaint, the accused had “forced” her husband to end his life.

“After being duped by the accused, my husband was under immense stress. He shot himself dead with his licensed revolver. My son was not able to bear the loss of his father following which, he also ended his life by hanging himself,” the complainant added.

It came to the fore during the police investigation that the accused had promised to give ₹80 lakh to the victim or a land equivalent to the amount.

The deal was made in return to the transfer of ownership of victim’s land in Kup Kalan village to Narinder Bansal and his friend Yaspal Bansal.

The victim had transferred the ownership to the accused in December 2014, but had been since then waiting for either the money or the property equivalent to the amount.

ASI Sayed Shakeel, who has been investigating the case, said after a probe, the accused were booked under sections 306 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR against them has been registered at the Sadar Raikot police station. The accused are yet to be arrested, the ASI added.