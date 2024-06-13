Ludhiana: 3 booked for opening bank account using fake documents

A case was registered against three accused on Thursday for allegedly using someone else’s documents to open a bank account and receiving payments of over ₹22 lakh. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Ravinder Shimpi of Sahnewal, Mohan of Haibowal Kalan and Himanshu of Kumar of Ekjot Colony in Kohara. (iStock)

The Model Town police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the three accused and said they had opened an account in a private bank using the documents of an Ishar Nagar resident.

The accused started a travel business and received payments from people interested in going abroad. The accused later withdrew the money from the account and fled.

The matter came to the fore when police approached Karamjit Singh of Ishar Nagar and found that he was never in the travel business and his documents had been used without his knowledge.

The case was registered following the statement of Karamjit Singh. The complainant stated that the accused managed to get his documents and misused them in opening an account in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The accused received payments of ₹22 lakh in the account between February 11, 2021 and September 22, 2021. He claimed to have no knowledge about the payments.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant was never in business as a travel agent. After investigating the matter, the police lodged an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.