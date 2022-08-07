Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute.
The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and his two unidentified aides.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank.
Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli’s friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000.
Later, Sahil started accusing Tuli of cheating him by claiming that the phone was worth ₹44,000 and started forcing him to return ₹11,000.
“On July 31, the accused hit Tuli’s motorcycle with their car on Bhamiyan Road, and he fell on the road. Then, they kidnapped and took him to Sahil’s shop, where they thrashed him. They told him that he wouldn’t be released till he arranged for ₹11,000. Meanwhile, the onlookers informed Tuli’s friends and family who rushed to the spot and got him released,” said the ASI.
A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code at Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards. Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University's department of Botany prof NB Singh and prof Singh's students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way. Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them.
Satyendar Jain withdraws bail plea after hospital release, wife gets interim bail
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday withdrew his interim bail application filed on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case, after his counsel informed a city court of his discharge from Lok Nayak hospital, where he was admitted since July 8. Special judge Geetanjali Goel allowed the withdrawal, even as she granted interim bail to the minister's wife Poonam Jain.
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building
A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala. Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy's face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.
