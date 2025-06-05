Ludhiana: 3-lakh beneficiaries in district at risk of losing subsidised wheat due to incomplete e-KYC

Over 3.36 lakh beneficiaries in Ludhiana district—approximately one in every five people on the rolls—are at risk of losing their subsidised wheat under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) starting July 1, as they have yet to complete their mandatory e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) authentication, an official aware of the matter said. This process, mandated by the central government, aims to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries from the public distribution system (PDS). Ludhiana, India – June 04, 2025: A view of a ration depot holder distributing free wheat to beneficiaries on Wednesday in Ludhiana, June 04, 2025. (Photo by Manish/Hindustan Times)

Despite the official deadline for e-KYC completion being set for May 31, and no further extensions expected, the e-KYC drive will continue until June 30, according to officials overseeing the process. The central government had earlier released a notification on March 17, 2023, urging all states and union territories to conduct a 100% e-KYC campaign at Fair Price Shops (FPS) to ensure transparency in NFSA implementation.

While Aadhaar has been successfully linked to 99% of ration cards across India, the government has expressed concern over poor biometric authentication and duplicate entries, making e-KYC vital for the accurate rollout of the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

Ludhiana district, which has over 18.09 lakh beneficiaries, has completed e-KYC for approximately 14.7 lakh individuals. However, 3.36 lakh beneficiaries (19% of the total) have yet to authenticate their records and risk losing their access to subsidised wheat. The unverified individuals are mainly from areas with high migrant populations, including Giaspura, Dhandari Kalan, and Focal Point. These localities have been particularly challenging for verification as many migrants frequently travel back to their home states, complicating the process.

District food and supplies officials have stated that only families whose heads have completed e-KYC will be eligible for wheat distribution during the July–September quarter. Additionally, the names of deceased beneficiaries have been removed from the records. In Ludhiana, 2,223 deceased beneficiaries were identified, and 2,155 of those names have already been removed from the records.

Sartaaj Singh Cheema, district food supplies controller (Ludhiana West), confirmed that approximately 81.38% of e-KYC verifications have been completed in the district. “We are conducting awareness drives and will share the list of pending beneficiaries with depot holders to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of receiving subsidised wheat,” he said.