Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons
The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter.
According to the police, Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices, was hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Rajput and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.
The arrested accused have been identified as Taranpreet Singh, 22, of Mohalla Hata Mohammad Tahir, Dhananjay, 23, and Neeraj Kumar, 23, of New Puneet Nagar and Tibba Road.
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused were assembled at a vacant plot on Jagirpur road on Thursday night. A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said among the arrested accused, Dhananjay and Neeraj Kumar were wanted by the city police in two cases including an attempt to murder and rioting with deadly weapons that was registered at Tibba police station after the accused, among their accomplices, had damaged cars parked on street and opened fire, injuring two persons in Mata Karm Kaur Colony on Tibba road on April 11 night.
Later, they, along with their accomplices, had kidnapped a woman in her car and robbed her of jewellery and other accessories. A case was registered against them at Division number 8 police station. The police had already arrested their accomplices; only these two accused were absconding since then, he told.
He said the accused Taranpreet was also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Division number 3 police station on June 22.
-
Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
-
J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said. Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added. The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area. The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.
-
65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.
-
FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.
-
Free boosters for adults start at PMC centres
The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Friday, started administering free booster doses for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years. The response according to health department officials was satisfactory on the first day and vaccination was held at 68 PMC centres. Immunisation officer with the health department of the PMC, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.
