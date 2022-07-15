Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons

The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter.

According to the police, Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices, was hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Rajput and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.

The arrested accused have been identified as Taranpreet Singh, 22, of Mohalla Hata Mohammad Tahir, Dhananjay, 23, and Neeraj Kumar, 23, of New Puneet Nagar and Tibba Road.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused were assembled at a vacant plot on Jagirpur road on Thursday night. A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said among the arrested accused, Dhananjay and Neeraj Kumar were wanted by the city police in two cases including an attempt to murder and rioting with deadly weapons that was registered at Tibba police station after the accused, among their accomplices, had damaged cars parked on street and opened fire, injuring two persons in Mata Karm Kaur Colony on Tibba road on April 11 night.

Later, they, along with their accomplices, had kidnapped a woman in her car and robbed her of jewellery and other accessories. A case was registered against them at Division number 8 police station. The police had already arrested their accomplices; only these two accused were absconding since then, he told.

He said the accused Taranpreet was also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Division number 3 police station on June 22.