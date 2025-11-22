Ludhiana: 3 of family booked for defrauding finance firm of 9 lakh

Three members of a family allegedly defrauded a finance firm of ₹9 lakh by using forged identity documents to obtain electronic goods on loan from multiple showrooms across the city and then defaulting on payments, Jamalpur police said on Friday. An FIR for fraud has been registered and an investigation is underway. (HT File)

According to police, the accused have been identified as Raju Singh, his brother Ramesh Singh, and Ramesh’s wife Seema Rani, all residents of Hundal Chowk, Tajpur Road, Bhamian Kalan,, respectively. The trio created multiple fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and visited various electronic stores and mobile showrooms, posing as genuine customers, the police said.

The fraud came to light when a finance company detected that nearly 32 separate loans had been availed, in the last two years, using documents with minor variations but matching photographs. The company traced all the documents back to the same family.

Kuljit Singh, area manager for the finance company in Ludhiana and complainant in the case, said the accused took electronic items on finance and then stopped paying installments. “Whenever installments defaulted, our collection teams visited the addresses provided—but none of the accused were ever found. After noticing nearly identical documents in multiple cases, we conducted an internal inquiry and traced the real address of the accused,” he said.

According to Kuljit, the trio defrauded Bajaj Finance of ₹9 lakh through these 32 loans alone.

Police are now probing whether they used similar tactics to cheat other finance companies or retail stores in the region.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.