Ludhiana | 3 of gang held for ATM fraud, 31 cards recovered
Two days after a woman’s debit card was swapped with a fake one at an ATM on Sua Road, three men were arrested on Sunday. Thirty-one stolen cards were recovered from them.
While Harminder Singh of New Aman Nagar, Ranbir Singh of Kabir Nagar and Hardeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar have been arrested, their aide Ajay Kumar is on the run.
On April 14, the complainant, Suman Pandey of Giaspura, 32, had trouble withdrawing cash from an ATM. Two of the accused men offered to help her, and swapped her card with a fake one. Later, they withdrew ₹10,000 from her account, using the PIN (personal identification number) number she had shared with them.
The money has been recovered from the accused, and their bikes have been impounded . Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) BS Randhawa said Harminder Singh was the first to be arrested, after which his aides also landed in the police’s net.
“The accused would target ATMs without a security guard, and offer to help those facing trouble carrying out transactions,” he said. An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.
Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, the Division 6 station house officer, said Hardeep Singh is already facing trial in one case, while eight cases have been lodged against Ranbir Singh.
-
Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity recorded seven new Covid infections on Sunday, though no new cases were reported from Panchkula. As many as five infections were detected in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was reported in any of the three jurisdictions. On Saturday, three cases had surfaced in Chandigarh and no case was reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali eight.
-
Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
A 25-year-old man was killed after Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali's bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend's birthday party when the mishap took place. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.
-
In Ludhiana zoo, coolers, ice slabs help animals beat the heat
Coolers, ice slabs, and juicy fruits are helping animals beat the heat at the Tiger Safari Zoo near Amaltas village. With the mercury already climbing to 40C, the coolers and ice slabs have been unboxed much earlier than usual. The humble herbivores have not been forgotten and are being served glucose water to help them stay hydrated, zoo in-charge Narinder Singh says.
-
The mercury went up from 38C on Saturday to 38.2C on Sunday, 3.8C above normal. The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2C on Saturday to 20.8C on Sunday, 1.6C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38C and 39C while minimum temperature will remain between 21C and 22C, as per India Meteorological Department officials.
-
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
