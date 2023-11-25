Ludhiana: 3-year-old dies after glass door falls on her

A 3-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Ghumar Mandi, police said on Saturday.

3-year-old dies after glass door falls on her in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The girl, who is from Flower Enclave in Basant Avenue, went to the showroom with her parents on Friday and started playing around the door when it suddenly fell on her.

The girl was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared her dead. The Division number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to the eyewitness, the girl was swinging around the door holding the handle when the whole structure fell on her. The girl suffered severe injuries.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Division number 8 police station, said that the police will take action after recording the statement of the parents of the girl.

