Ludhiana: 30% plunge in state’s textile exports, Rajya Sabha informed

The textile exports from Punjab has recorded a 30% plunge in three years, Union minister of state for textiles Pabitra Margherita informed Rajya Sabha (RS), triggering MP Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana to flag the concern on Monday. The Rajya Sabha MP sought clarity on the steps being taken to arrest the fall. MP Sanjeev Arora emphasised the need to innovate and align with international standards to regain Punjab’s standing in global markets. (HT File)

As Punjab’s textile exports continue their downward trajectory, industry stakeholders are calling for stronger policy interventions and state-level strategies to reverse the decline as the issue has become a critical concern for a sector that is vital to the state’s economy and livelihoods, he observed.

Presenting provisional data, Margherita revealed that Punjab’s textile exports (including apparel and handicrafts) have dropped sharply over the last three years. Exports amounted to 2,111.5 million USD in FY 2021-22 but plunged to 1,502.2 million USD in FY 2022-23 and further to 1,500.4 million USD in FY 2023-24, indicating a decline of nearly 30% over three years.

Arora expressed concern over the sustained reduction, pointing out the potential implications for Punjab’s economy, particularly its employment and manufacturing sectors. He questioned the government on its efforts to diversify export markets for textiles in light of changing global trade dynamics and increased competition from countries – including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The MP also underscored the importance of investing in advanced textile technology and workforce skill development to rejuvenate the industry. He emphasised the need to innovate and align with international standards to regain Punjab’s standing in global markets.

In response, the minister outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting the textile sector. “Skilling programmes under the Samarth Scheme, a part of the National Skill Qualification Framework, have benefitted approximately 800 individuals in Punjab since April 2021. Export incentives like the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) are being implemented to enhance competitiveness. Infrastructure projects, including the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, aim to promote large-scale manufacturing,” the minister stated.

Arora also pointed to the need for aggressive marketing strategies and collaborations to open new markets for Punjab’s textile exports in regions like West Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa.