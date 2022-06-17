Ludhiana | 32-year-old man found dead in Sidhwan Bet, drug overdose suspected
A 32-year-old man was found dead on the banks of Sutlej River in Sidhwan Bet on Wednesday. Police found an empty syringe near the body.
The victim, a resident of Madepur village of Sidhwan Bet, worked as a daily wager. His uncle was the first to spot the body.
In his statement to the police, the uncle said that he was crossing the river when he noticed a man’s body lying on the banks. On closer inspection, he found out that the body was that of his nephew and immediately informed the police.
He further told the police that his nephew was an addict, due to which the latter’s wife had separated from him.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpal Singh, the investigating officer, said that an empty syringe was found near the body. Police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.
Past cases of drug overdose death
May 27: A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village. Police found a syringe near the body.
May 20: A man died of a drug overdose in Khanna. Unidentified accused were booked for administering drugs to the victim.
May 12: A 26-year-old auto driver was found dead on a vacant plot on Dhandra Road due to drug overdose. He was missing for the past one day.
May 6: The Doraha police arrested a woman after a 31-year-old man died of drug overdose in Begowal village of Doraha.
April 9: A 23-year-old man was found dead in public toilets outside Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal due to drug overdose.
April 6: A cattle trader died of drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara. The body was found in front of Dera of a transgender. Kin of the victim accused the transgender for giving drugs to him.
April 3: A hospital employee died of a drug overdose in Samrala.
