News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 33 cyber fraud victims to get 28 lakh from frozen bank accounts

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 17, 2023 05:12 AM IST

A total of ₹28.5 lakh was ordered by the chief judicial magistrate on December 9 to be released to the complainants from the banks where accounts have been frozen in cyber fraud cases

As many as 33 victims of cyber fraud can breathe a sigh of relief as the Lok Adalat here has ordered banks to release funds from frozen accounts to them .

More applications for the frozen amount of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakhs are under consideration and shall be processed soon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
More applications for the frozen amount of about 6 lakhs are under consideration and shall be processed soon.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that a mechanism was devised by the cyber cell, Ludhiana and case proposals under section 457 of the CrPC were prepared in complaints received through the 1930 helpline and complaints registered on national cyber crime reporting portal. The cases were reported from 2020 to 2023.

Bhatti said that with the increase in the use of technology, the misuse of the same has also increased remarkably. There are rising complaints of cyber crime being reported in Ludhiana, including financial frauds and hacking of social media profiles.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal appealed to citizens that they must verify the details of the banks and persons before making any transactions. He also said that people should immediately file an online complaint on the national cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the national helpline number 1930 (toll free) or visit the Ludhiana cyber cell at Sarabha Nagar police station, whenever they become victims of cyber crime.

