Ludhiana: 339 peddlers held, 229 cases registered in anti-drug operation

In a major push against the drug menace under the state-wide campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the Ludhiana commissionerate police have launched an aggressive crackdown, arrested 339 alleged drug peddlers and registered 229 cases under the NDPS Act from January 1 to April 12. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the drive reflects the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drug-trafficking and abuse. (HT Photo for representation)

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the drive reflects the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drug-trafficking and abuse. “This action marks our strong commitment to dismantling drug networks and ensuring a safer, drug-free Ludhiana,” said Sharma.

During the operations, Ludhiana police recovered substantial quantities of narcotics including 11.5kg of opium, 93kg of poppy husk, 2.22 kg of charas, 23g of cocaine, 21.15kg of ganja, 8.547kg of heroin, 357gm of ICE (crystal meth), 27kg of poppy husk plant, and 11,467 intoxicant pills and capsules. In addition, drug proceeds worth ₹5.95 lakh were seized during the raids.

In a further blow to the drug ecosystem, the police demolished seven illegal constructions raised on encroached government land by drug offenders. The department also submitted five proposals to seize drug-linked properties valued at ₹4.35 crore.

Beyond enforcement, Ludhiana police have focused on community engagement and awareness. From January to April, 268 ‘Sampark’ meetings were held to strengthen police-public relations. The force conducted 235 drug awareness sessions — 196 in schools and 39 in colleges. A total of 412 anti-drug campaigns were launched, including 367 seminars led by SHOs and 40 by SPs and DSPs.

Commissioner Sharma emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach that includes not just enforcement but education and rehabilitation. “We are working to create a sustainable, community-driven movement against drugs. Public cooperation is vital for the success of this mission,” he said, urging citizens to actively participate in making Ludhiana drug-free.