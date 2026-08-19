Ludhiana: 39-yr-old photographer shot dead in road rage incident, friend critical

A 39-year-old photographer was shot dead by occupants of a Hyundai Creta near Ludhiana Railway Station late Monday night following a road rage spat, while his friend suffered a bullet injury to his hand, police said on Tuesday. Harvinder Singh, the vicitm (HT Photo)

The incident, the second fatal shooting reported in the city in 10 days, has led to the police rounding up three suspects.

The victim, Harminder Singh, alias Sonu Badhan, a resident of New Ashok Nagar near Khajoor Chowk in Salem Tabri, was returning from a birthday party in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza with his friends when the occupants of the Creta allegedly opened fire at them.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a spat that began after a two-wheeler travelling with Sonu’s group accidentally brushed against the Creta near the Clock Tower. The two groups argued over giving way and the vehicles brushing each other, but the dispute was initially settled, police said.

The Creta occupants, however, allegedly chased the Brezza, pulled up alongside it and opened fire at the vehicle near JMD Mall, opposite Ludhiana Railway Station. Sonu, who was sitting in the rear seat, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died. His friend Sanjeev Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his hand, the police added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 1) Sameer Verma said, “The two groups did not appear to know each other and the firing seems to be a fallout of a road rage incident. Prima facie, there was a spat over giving way to a vehicle, which led to firing. The victim and his friend were travelling in their car and were returning from a birthday party. Their other friends were also travelling in other vehicles, including an Activa. The two-wheeler accidentally brushed against the Creta, leading to an argument. The spat escalated before the occupants of the Creta opened fire, killing Sonu and injuring his friend.”

“We have registered a murder case at Division Number 1 police station against three identified accused and their unidentified accomplices. CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to identify and trace the suspects,” the ADCP added.

Inspector Ashwani Kumar, SHO of Division Number 1 police station, said, “The Creta did not have a registration number plate. The two groups had initially settled the dispute, but the accused allegedly returned and resumed the argument.”

Kin of victim appeals to CM for justice

The victim’s family has been left devastated after hearing the news. Sonu’s mother and wife have appealed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav to ensure justice.

Sonu’s mother said he had no enmity with anyone and had gone out only to attend a birthday party. “Our son has been shot dead for no reason. He was our only breadwinner,” she said.

Questioning the government’s claims of having curbed gangsterism in Punjab, she said: “CM Mann says gangsterism has ended in Punjab. Is it really so? If that is so, who shot my son dead and why? Can someone answer?”

She said Sonu’s father was unwell and the family had taken a loan to build their house. With Sonu gone, she feared the family would struggle to repay the loan and support his two sons, aged eight and two.

His wife Jyoti said, “Around 1am, I received a call saying that my husband was in hospital in a serious condition. He had died when we reached the hospital.”

Jyoti said Sonu worked as a photographer and video editor and operated a small studio from home.

Second fatal shooting in 10 days

The shooting comes 11 days after 25-year-old Harjinder Singh was killed in Swatantra Nagar on August 7. Harjinder was allegedly shot by a group of assailants who fired multiple rounds at him. He died at the spot.