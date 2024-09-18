Ludhiana: 4 booked for duping boutique owner of 15 lakh

The Ludhiana Rural police booked three women and their aides for allegedly duping a boutique owner of ₹15 lakh, officials said. They said that the accused assured the victim, Sarita Goyal, that they had links with senior police officers and would help her in getting a first-information report (FIR) against her and her family members junked. The Ludhiana Rural police booked three women and their aides for allegedly duping a boutique owner of ₹ 15 lakh, officials said. (HT File)

Following a complaint by Goyal, the City Jagraon police registered a case against the accused, Jaspreet Kaur of Jagraon, Amroz of Galib Kalan village and Harwinder Kaur of Kothey Sherjung village. Police said one of their aides is yet to be identified.

The complainant said she runs a boutique, and her husband is an arhtiya (commission agent). She said the accused are her customers.

Goyal added that the Sadar Jagraon police had registered an FIR under sections 420 and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her, her husband Jugal Kishore Goyal and son Kashish Goyal, following a complaint by Gurmeet Singh of Sidhwan Khurd, her daughter-in-law’s father in 2023.

She said they were under mental pressure after the case was registered and she shared it with Jaspreet Kaur and other women. The accused claimed that they had links with the senior police officers, and they can help her in cancelling the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the accused took ₹15 lakh from her in cash, claiming that they needed the money to bribe police officials. She added that neither the FIR was cancelled, nor the money was returned and she approached the police after realising that she had been duped. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered after an investigation. The accused were booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he said.