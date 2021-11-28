Ludhiana | 4 days on, missing teens found in Dehradun

Four days after two schoolchildren went missing, they were traced to Dehradun on Saturday.

The boys, aged 14 and 13, both residents of Baba Namdev Colony had gone missing on November 23. They were studying in the seventh grade at a private school.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said the boys’ parents had lodged a complaint at the Tibba police station after they did not return home.

The mother of the 14-year-old said that when her son did not return home till 4pm, she contacted the school staff, who told her that her son had not come to school that day, and another child of the same class had gone missing as well.

The families suspected that someone had confined the teenagers, after which the police lodged an FIR under Section 346 ( wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The police learnt that the children had been spotted at the Amritsar Railway station, but before the police could reach there they had already left and reached Dehradun, where an acquaintance identified the teenagers and informed the police.

The boys told police that they wanted to travel so they stole ₹4,000 from their parents. They went to Amritsar and then went to Dehradun.