Ludhiana: 4 months after earlier arrest Congress leader Indi booked for allegedly assaulting labourers

tarsem.deogan@htlive.com Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Division No. 8 police station. (HT File)

The Division No. 8 police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi on charges of allegedly assaulting labourers engaged in road construction word near Saggu Chowk. The development triggered a political row, with Congress leaders alleging political vendetta and that party workers were being selectively targeted.

The case comes nearly four months after Indi, a close aide of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and husband of Ward number 61 Congress councillor Parminder Kaur, was arrested in another assault-related FIR registered on December 20, 2025, involving allegations of attacking a municipal employee and obstructing official duty. He was released by a local court the following day, which termed his arrest illegal and cited procedural lapses by police.

Indi, through his counsel Vijay Mahendru, has moved an application for anticipatory bail in connection with the fresh case. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Rupinder Singh, junior engineer (JE), municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

According to the complaint, certain unidentified persons were allegedly threatening labourers working on the road project and attempting to obstruct construction work. He also sought police deployment at the site to prevent any untoward incident.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Division No. 8 police station.

Investigating officer ASI Subhash Chand stated that during inquiry, inputs from secret sources indicated Indi’s alleged involvement in obstructing the construction work and assaulting labourers. However, Congress leaders rejected the allegations. Indi’s wife and former councillor Parminder Kaur said there was no complainant alleging assault and no victim in the case, calling the FIR “false and fabricated.”

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar also alleged political harassment of party workers. Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 3) Kanwalpreet Singh rejected the allegations of vendetta,stating that the FIR was based on investigation findings and supported by video evidence.