Ludhiana | 4 test +ve, active Covid cases reach 21
Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district on Thursday. No casualty has been reported. The tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,09,972, of which 1,07,669 patients have recovered and 2,282 succumbed to the virus. Of 21 active cases in the district,19 have been quarantined at home, and two are admitted in different hospitals.
More news in brief
MLA Bagga inaugurates road re-construction project
Education minister Hayer visits PAU govt school
State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and education advisor Shailendra Sharma on Thursday visited the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, here. The minister interacted with staff members and asked for their suggestions to bring positive reforms in the state’s education system, emphasising the need of quality education in present day scenario. Hayer also visited the school’s labs, including physics, chemistry, biology, math, computer, NSQF, along with the classrooms, playground and library. A power-point presentation of different school activities was shown to the visitors.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics