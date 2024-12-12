Ludhiana: 48 employees found absent during inspection

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal found 48 employees absent during a surprise checking drive in various offices on Wednesday. Show-cause notices have been issued to them. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal during a surprise check in an office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The drive began at 9:10 am when Jorwal, accompanied by additional deputy commissioners Amarjit Bains and Rohit Gupta, CM flying squad member Kritika Goyal and assistant commissioner Payal Goyal, inspected multiple offices within the District Administrative Complex (DAC). The DC visited all branches, including the district transport office, HRA and PF branches, etc. Amarjit Bains and Rohit Gupta inspected several offices on the first and second floors of the complex.

Jorwal said negligence in duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against employees who fail to exhibit seriousness about their responsibilities. He instructed the departments’ heads to ensure that employees arrive on time so that public services can be delivered efficiently. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of prioritising the concerns of senior citizens.