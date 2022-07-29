Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
At least eight people have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing a former employee of a liquor company, They also allegedly stripped and made a video of him with the intention of blackmail him.
Three of the suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar, Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri and Amit Bansal, while five of their aides are yet to be identified.
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep and Sajandeep, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor.
His colleague had filed a complaint against the suspects and an FIR was lodged, but the accused suspected Mahinder of passing on information about them to the police and nursed a rivalry against him.
The complainant added that on July 10 , he was driving home with his son, Nitin, 22, when the accused hit their car with a pickup jeep at Daba. “As I stepped out of the car, the accused started thrashing me and my son. While my son managed to escape, they kidnapped me in my car and took me to a liquor vend near Pipal Chowk. There, they removed my clothes and made a video to humiliate and blackmail me, ”said the victim.
Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. As he was injured, the police officers refused to take him into custody.
Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. He also complained to the Ludhiana police commissioner, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and chief minister Bhagwant Man, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
“When I threatened to take up the matter with the Punjab and Haryana high court, police lodged an FIR,” said Mahinder.
ASI Rajinder Singh said a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
On being asked about the delay in lodging the FIR, the ASI said the victim was in contact with the accused for settlement. After they did not come to a compromise, he filed a complaint against them. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing. The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted.
Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted
The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of five districts. Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.
SPPU demands fee waiver report for students who lost parents in pandemic
The administrative department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has instructed all of the university's affiliated colleges to submit a report regarding college fee waiver for students who have lost their parents during the Covid-10 pandemic. Students and student organisations complained about the matter several times after which the SPPU demanded a report till July 31.
JEE candidates struggle to reach exam centre due to traffic jam on Faizabad Road
Several candidates, who appeared in Joint Entrance Examination session 2 at Shri Ramswaroop exam centre on Faizabad Road, faced a major inconvenience in reaching the centre because of rows of trucks parked on the main road, which led to the traffic snarl. The mother of a student, Priti Saxena, Vakul Vimug, was stuck in this jam on Friday. Priti and her son had come from Kolkata for the JEE exam.
EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar from August 1
The Election Commission of India will launch a campaign to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1. According to Rule 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in.
