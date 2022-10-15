Ludhiana: 5,397 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable exam

The written examination for the post of constable in Punjab Police was held on Saturday at 16 centres in the city. A total of 5,397 applicants, out of 9,358 have appeared at the exam centres, which is 57.67 % of the applicants. Tight security arrangements were made by the police at the centres, as well as jammers were installed at the centres, to prevent the use of electronic devices.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Operation) and nodal officer Sameer Verma informed that a total of 16 centres have been set up in the city for the posts of head constable.

He added that ACP-level officers are monitoring all the centres, so the examinations can be conducted in a transparent manner. The written examination for the post of sub-inspector will be held on Sunday.