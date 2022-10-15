Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 5,397 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable exam

Ludhiana: 5,397 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable exam

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Written examination for the post of constable in Punjab Police was held on Saturday at 16 centres in the city. A total of 5,397 applicants, out of 9,358 have appeared at the exam centres

Tight security arrangements were made by the police at all the centres where 5,397 candidates are appearing for Punjab Police constable exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Tight security arrangements were made by the police at all the centres where 5,397 candidates are appearing for Punjab Police constable exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The written examination for the post of constable in Punjab Police was held on Saturday at 16 centres in the city. A total of 5,397 applicants, out of 9,358 have appeared at the exam centres, which is 57.67 % of the applicants. Tight security arrangements were made by the police at the centres, as well as jammers were installed at the centres, to prevent the use of electronic devices.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Operation) and nodal officer Sameer Verma informed that a total of 16 centres have been set up in the city for the posts of head constable.

He added that ACP-level officers are monitoring all the centres, so the examinations can be conducted in a transparent manner. The written examination for the post of sub-inspector will be held on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out