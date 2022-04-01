Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics’ neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers.
On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Traffic) Saumya Mishra, said, “In the special three-day drive from March 28 to March 30, the traffic police had issued a total of 703 challans to bikers, who were using aftermarket illegal exhausts and on Thursday, apart from keeping check on the bullet motorcycle users, the team checked multiple auto-parts and mechanic shops and registered as many as five FIRs, one each in Division number 2, 3, 5, PAU and Jodhewal police stations, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.”
DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
-
After 7-year wait, Gurugram fire department gets eight new tenders, fleet now 32
After a gap of nearly seven years, the district fire department in Gurugram got a boost as it received eight new fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Thursday, taking its current fleet of 24 fire tenders to 32. The Gurugram fire department comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the eight vehicles at the Sector 29 fire station on Thursday.
-
Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage. Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide.
-
Priest killed for urinating near cremation spot: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly killing the 90-year-old priest, who was found dead at Kadarpur village in Sector-65, as the latter had urinated near a cremation spot just beside the temple premises, said police on Thursday. Police said the accused, Chaman (identified by his first name), a resident of Ratanpur Dhani located near Kadarpur village, was arrested from his village on Wednesday night.
-
Two new Mumbai Metro corridors to be operational from Sunday
Mumbai: In a big relief for Mumbaikars, two new Metro corridors will finally be operational from April 3, albeit partially. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday said that the flagging off ceremony for Dahisar-Andheri Metro-2A and Metro-7 will take place on Saturday and the commercial operations will begin on Sunday. For now, Metro services will be operated for 15 hours between 6 am to 9 pm.
-
In Prayagraj: Fire dept on alert mode after crops gutted in summer blaze
The fire department in Prayagraj region has been put on alert mode after back-to-back incidents where crops worth several lakh rupees were gutted on Wednesday. On Wednesday, at first fire broke out in fields due to fault in electricity wires at Chaubara village in Holagarh and destroyed wheat crops of farmers. Thereafter, wheat crops on farm land at Yasinpur village in Uttaraon were gutted in a blaze.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics