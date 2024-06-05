 Ludhiana: 5 booked for assaulting animal rescuers, sexually harassing woman - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 5 booked for assaulting animal rescuers, sexually harassing woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 05:54 AM IST

A first-information report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by the resident Model Town, who is a member of Help for Animals

Dugri police booked at least five residents of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar for assaulting animal rescuers and a local woman. The accused allegedly sexually harassed the local woman who had called the animal rescuers.

The accused have been identified as Abhi, Balwinder Singh, his wife, Jarnail Singh and his wife. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Abhi, Balwinder Singh, his wife, Jarnail Singh and his wife. Some accused are yet to be identified, officials said.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by the resident Model Town, who is a member of Help for Animals. The woman said she received a call from a woman from Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar who informed her that some stray dogs needed medical help. She, along with her team, reached the spot and started administering first aid.

The woman said that meanwhile, some locals gathered and started objecting. As she objected, the locals attacked her, she alleged.

The rescuers said that the accused assaulted the woman and dragged her on a road. The accused also touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, they alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 354A, 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

