Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in the same colony.
The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop.
The incident had taken place on the night of April 25, when the woman was waiting for husband, who works in night shift.
The accused had barged into the house, gagged her and tried to disrobe her. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. Her children were sleeping at the time.
Later on April 30, when the woman was going to a temple to pay obeisance, she saw the accused standing on the terrace of a house in the locality and immediately informed the police.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 354-B (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman or abetting such an act with the intention of disrobing) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station. The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court. He has been sent to judicial remand.
Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department, Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7C as against 37C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7C. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4.
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
