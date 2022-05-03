Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
The arrested accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, Ludhiana, who works as a salesman in a shop
The Haider Enclave resident was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court in Ludhiana. He has been sent to judicial remand (HT FILE)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in the same colony.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop.

The incident had taken place on the night of April 25, when the woman was waiting for husband, who works in night shift.

The accused had barged into the house, gagged her and tried to disrobe her. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. Her children were sleeping at the time.

Later on April 30, when the woman was going to a temple to pay obeisance, she saw the accused standing on the terrace of a house in the locality and immediately informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 354-B (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman or abetting such an act with the intention of disrobing) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station. The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court. He has been sent to judicial remand.

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
