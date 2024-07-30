Ludhiana: 5 held for attack on Dharampura police post

Two days after over 50 people stormed the Dharampura police post on Shingar Cinema Road, allegedly vandalised the establishment and injured at least four cops, the police on Tuesday arrested five accused in connection with the case, officials said. Over 50 people had stormed the Dharampura police post on July 27 and injured at least four cops, including the post in-charge. (HT Photo)

An eatery owner, who is the father of the key accused in the attack on July 27, is among those arrested, they added. They said the key accused, identified as Harsidak Singh, is on the run.

The arrested accused were identified as Sarabjit Singh of Mundian Kalan, Kawaljit Singh of New Janta Nagar, Gulshan of Dharampura, Deena Nath of Dharampura and Sahib Manchanda of Bhamian Road. The police have also nominated two more persons in the case, identified as Kanav Guglani of Naulakha Garden Colony and Paras of Civil Lines.

According to police, the incident occurred late on July 27 when the police had set up a checkpoint on Shingar Cinema Road and the team stopped Sarabjit Singh and his son Harsidak Singh who were coming on a scooter. They said the duo were stopped for speeding.

The police said that the two had a heated argument with the cops and Sarabjit was apprehended.

Harsidak, who managed to flee from the spot, later returned with a group of people who vandalised the police post and attacked the cops. In the incident, Dharampura police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, Munshi Harish Kumar and two other police personnel suffered injuries.

Division Number 3 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Sharma said a first-information report (FIR) under sections 121, 132, 221, 331, 324 (4) (5) and 351 (1) (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.

However, Sarabjit’s son Harsidak had earlier shared a different story and said he and his father were returning from their restaurant when the police stopped them. He alleged that the police personnel, who were drunk on duty, slapped his father and tossed his turban.