Ludhiana: 5 hurt in Bulara village scuffle

Panic gripped Bulara village after two groups indulged in a scuffle, leaving five persons injured on Sunday. The incident was captured on CCTVs. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mahinder Singh, a resident of Bulara village, Ludhiana, stated that as he came out of his house on Sunday morning, two of his neighbours indulged in a spat. He added that the accused called their aides and opened an attack on him. When his relatives and family members tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too. Later, the accused pelted them with stones and fled, leaving five of them injured. (HT Photo)

They immediately informed the police. He added that a woman from the village had ended her life a few days ago. The neighbours had implicated him in the case due to some rivalry. On Sunday, the accused again assaulted him following a conspiracy, he alleged.

Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, incharge of the Marado police post, stated that the police have initiated the process to register an FIR after recording the statement of the injured.