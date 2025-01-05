Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 5 hurt in Bulara village scuffle

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 06, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, incharge of the Marado police post, stated that the police have initiated the process to register an FIR after recording the statement of the injured

Panic gripped Bulara village after two groups indulged in a scuffle, leaving five persons injured on Sunday. The incident was captured on CCTVs. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Mahinder Singh, a resident of Bulara village, Ludhiana, stated that as he came out of his house on Sunday morning, two of his neighbours indulged in a spat. He added that the accused called their aides and opened an attack on him. When his relatives and family members tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too. Later, the accused pelted them with stones and fled, leaving five of them injured. (HT Photo)
Mahinder Singh, a resident of Bulara village, Ludhiana, stated that as he came out of his house on Sunday morning, two of his neighbours indulged in a spat. He added that the accused called their aides and opened an attack on him. When his relatives and family members tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too. Later, the accused pelted them with stones and fled, leaving five of them injured. (HT Photo)

Mahinder Singh, a resident of Bulara village, stated that as he came out of his house on Sunday morning, two of his neighbours indulged in a spat. He added that the accused called their aides and opened an attack on him. When his relatives and family members tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too. Later, the accused pelted them with stones and fled, leaving five of them injured.

They immediately informed the police. He added that a woman from the village had ended her life a few days ago. The neighbours had implicated him in the case due to some rivalry. On Sunday, the accused again assaulted him following a conspiracy, he alleged.

Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, incharge of the Marado police post, stated that the police have initiated the process to register an FIR after recording the statement of the injured.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On