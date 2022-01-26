Ludhiana | 50% of those who succumbed since January 1 were unvaccinated

Around 50% of those who succumbed to the coronavirus since January 1 were unvaccinated, while 32% were partially vaccinated.

Of the 61 deaths reported till January 23, as many as 31 persons were not vaccinated, and 20 were partially vaccinated, while the vaccination status of 10 victims is not yet known. The fatalities include 47 men and 14 women. Of the total victims, 44 hailed from urban areas of the city.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said, “Of the victims, 36 were above the age of 60, and most of them were suffering from co-morbidities.”

A study carried out by the health department, following a rise in the mortality rate in the second week of January, has revealed that many urban men remain unvaccinated.

“The report has indicated that vaccination has mitigated the risk of serious infection. Thus, we urge residents to get vaccinated and senior citizens with comorbidities should take a precautionary dose,” said Dr SP Singh.

Earlier, Covid task force member Dr Bishav Mohan and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) community medicine head Dr Clarence J Samuel said there were three reasons for the surge in cases. Firstly, apart from the new Omicron variant, the lethal Delta variant was also found to be active in the state.

Secondly, a large section of the population was not fully vaccinated, and thirdly, the majority of those infected were suffering from comorbidities, which was also adding to the mortality rate.

District sees 4 deaths, 492 new cases

The district reported four deaths and 492 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Among those who succumbed to the virus were a 56-year-old man and three 69-year-old men from Tibba Road, Kidwai Nagar, Manuke village and Shimlapuri areas of the district, respectively.

There are at present 6,571 active Covid cases in the district, of which 6,327 are under home isolation, while 213 are admitted at private hospitals and 13 at government hospitals.

Around 26 persons were on ventilator, of which 14 were Ludhiana residents, while 12 were from other districts or states.