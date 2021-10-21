Ludhiana: 68-year-old man run over by speeding vehicle, case filed

The Salem Tabri police on Thursday registered a case against an unidentified driver in a hit-and-run case in which a 68-year-old man from Kapurthala was mowed down by a speeding vehicle near a fuel station on the National Highway–44 on Tuesday.

A case has been registered on the complaint of victim’s brother Gopal Singh of Kapurthala. He told the police that the incident took place on Tuesday when his brother Mahinder Singh was walking on the pavement of the highway. When he reached near the Doaba fuel station, a speeding vehicle mowed him down. The impact was such that his brother died on the spot. Investigating officer Satnam Singh said after conducting preliminary investigation and post-mortem examination, a case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 304- A of the Indian Penal Code.