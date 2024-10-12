Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 7.95-kg cannabis seized; Odisha woman among 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2024 10:38 PM IST

According to the police, the woman had booked nine separate courier shipments to locations in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized one parcel in Ludhiana.

The city police have busted a smuggling racket allegedly operated by a woman from Odisha, who allegedly exploited loopholes in a newly launched shipping company to transport cannabis in different states. One of her parcels, containing 7.95 kg of cannabis, was intercepted before it could be delivered in Haibowal, Ludhiana.

She exploited shipping loopholes to smuggle drugs, say police; Haibowal resident booked (HT File)
She exploited shipping loopholes to smuggle drugs, say police; Haibowal resident booked (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Phulsi Devi of Odisha. She is the owner of a firm, St. Meirj Logistics. The police have also booked Raj Kumar of Haibowal.

According to the police, the woman had booked nine separate courier shipments to locations in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized one parcel in Ludhiana. The matter came to the fore after Mohit Gour, manager of a shipping company based in New Delhi, filed a complaint. Earlier, the Odisha police had intercepted another parcel containing cannabis, leading to an investigation that linked the shipment to Phulsi Devi. The company then checked its records and found that she had sent a total of nine parcels, one of which had already reached Ludhiana.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer of the Shimlapuri police station, said a staffer from the shipping company informed about the suspicious parcel. Upon inspecting the shipment in Ludhiana, we recovered 7.95 kg of cannabis. Further investigation revealed the delivery address in Haibowal was fake.

The inspector also explained how the smuggling ring took advantage of the company’s processes. “The shipping company also operates an e-commerce platform and while parcels related to their e-commerce orders were scanned, those from private clients, like those sent by Phulsi Devi, were not properly checked. This loophole was exploited for drug smuggling.”

The police are now investigating the involvement of more people in this smuggling network and are working with Odisha authorities to track down additional shipments. Officials are also probing whether any more parcels linked to this operation have already been delivered undetected.

The inspector added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. An FIR under Sections 20 (B) (II)C and 29 of the NDPS ACT has been lodged against the accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On