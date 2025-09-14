Ludhiana: 80 docs awarded degrees at DMCH convocation

As many as 80 MBBS students of the 2019 batch were awarded with their degrees during a convocation ceremony held at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday. Around 67 certificates and 16 medals were also given to the merit-holding graduates. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh (centre) confer a degree upon a graduate at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo for representation)

Punjab minister of health and family welfare, medical education and research, Dr Balbir Singh, was the chief guest at the convocation. In his address, Dr Balbir congratulated all the students for their accomplishments and reaching a remarkable milestone. He urged the students to grab the opportunities and challenges of life. “Use technology wisely to promote preventive care, well-being and healthy lifestyle within the community,” he added. Chairperson dean, college development, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Dr Deepak John Bhatti, was the guest of honour at the event.

Dr Balbir Singh said that a sustainable future depends on our collective responsibility. “By prioritising education and health, we empower society and create the foundation for a healthier planet and brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Dr Shubham Munjal was awarded the title of best graduate, and second best graduate award was given to Dr Ishita Gupta. The best all-rounder award was bagged by Dr Shubham Munjal.

The college has also introduced new awards this year. The college colour award for sports conferred upon Dr Abhaev Pratap Singh Sodhi, and the college colour award for cultural activities presented to Dr Ishita Gupta.

Principal, Dr GS Wander, expressed pride in the achievements of the graduates and read the ‘Annual College Report’. In his report, Dr Wander outlined the institution’s notable accomplishments and emphasised DMCH’s commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare services.